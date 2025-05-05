Magicaltux Price (TUX)
The live price of Magicaltux (TUX) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 189.22K USD. TUX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Magicaltux Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Magicaltux price change within the day is -0.96%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Magicaltux to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Magicaltux to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Magicaltux to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Magicaltux to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.96%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+31.57%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+5.33%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Magicaltux: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.43%
-0.96%
-9.43%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Tux is a fun meme token based on the Optimism CEO's cat, magicaltux
