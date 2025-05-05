MAI Price (MIMATIC)
The live price of MAI (MIMATIC) today is 0.995325 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 27.43M USD. MIMATIC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MAI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- MAI price change within the day is -0.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 27.56M USD
Get real-time price updates of the MIMATIC to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MIMATIC price information.
During today, the price change of MAI to USD was $ -0.0009461691844393.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MAI to USD was $ -0.0016235741.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MAI to USD was $ -0.0054510964.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MAI to USD was $ -0.0053133258130547.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0009461691844393
|-0.09%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0016235741
|-0.16%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0054510964
|-0.54%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0053133258130547
|-0.53%
Discover the latest price analysis of MAI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.01%
-0.09%
+0.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MAI (mimatic) is an overcollateralized stablecoin backed solely by decentralized tokens.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MIMATIC to VND
₫26,191.977375
|1 MIMATIC to AUD
A$1.54275375
|1 MIMATIC to GBP
￡0.74649375
|1 MIMATIC to EUR
€0.875886
|1 MIMATIC to USD
$0.995325
|1 MIMATIC to MYR
RM4.25003775
|1 MIMATIC to TRY
₺38.2801995
|1 MIMATIC to JPY
¥144.1429665
|1 MIMATIC to RUB
₽82.54230225
|1 MIMATIC to INR
₹84.124869
|1 MIMATIC to IDR
Rp16,316.800668
|1 MIMATIC to KRW
₩1,394.012382
|1 MIMATIC to PHP
₱55.2405375
|1 MIMATIC to EGP
￡E.50.49283725
|1 MIMATIC to BRL
R$5.62358625
|1 MIMATIC to CAD
C$1.3735485
|1 MIMATIC to BDT
৳121.3301175
|1 MIMATIC to NGN
₦1,600.19395575
|1 MIMATIC to UAH
₴41.40552
|1 MIMATIC to VES
Bs87.5886
|1 MIMATIC to PKR
Rs280.602024
|1 MIMATIC to KZT
₸515.4390045
|1 MIMATIC to THB
฿32.9452575
|1 MIMATIC to TWD
NT$30.56643075
|1 MIMATIC to AED
د.إ3.65284275
|1 MIMATIC to CHF
Fr0.8161665
|1 MIMATIC to HKD
HK$7.71376875
|1 MIMATIC to MAD
.د.م9.2167095
|1 MIMATIC to MXN
$19.4884635