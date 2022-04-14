Discover key insights into MamaBull (MAMA), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

MamaBull (MAMA) Information

MamaBull ($MAMA) is a community-driven token on Solana designed to power MamaPay™, a crypto-fiat banking platform. It enables offshore banking, instant crypto-to-fiat transactions, and global payments. Holders can stake $MAMA to unlock cashback rewards, lower transaction fees, and a platform revenue share.

With renounced ownership, no buy/sell taxes, and burned LP tokens, $MAMA ensures security, transparency, and long-term value. Backed by a strong marketing team and strategic partnerships, it bridges blockchain technology with traditional finance for real-world utility.