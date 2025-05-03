Manifold Finance Price (FOLD)
The live price of Manifold Finance (FOLD) today is 0.492742 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 946.61K USD. FOLD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Manifold Finance Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Manifold Finance price change within the day is -9.47%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.92M USD
During today, the price change of Manifold Finance to USD was $ -0.0515799869729912.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Manifold Finance to USD was $ -0.0219435751.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Manifold Finance to USD was $ -0.1357834839.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Manifold Finance to USD was $ -0.6471296666614805.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0515799869729912
|-9.47%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0219435751
|-4.45%
|60 Days
|$ -0.1357834839
|-27.55%
|90 Days
|$ -0.6471296666614805
|-56.77%
Discover the latest price analysis of Manifold Finance: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.57%
-9.47%
-1.39%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Manifold Finance provides solutions encompassing the middleware market for decentralized finance applications and protocols for both scaling and usability purposes. Part of our mission is helping scale the Ethereum ecosystem, which is where the idea of ‘middleware strategies’ comes into play. Our solutions can be thought of as an ‘APY strategy’ that you might find with something like Yearn Finance, except instead of providing capital (e.g. through depositing into a strategy with Yearn), we create applications that provide services that generate revenue (a prime example being YCabal).
