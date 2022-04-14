Mantle Restaked ETH (CMETH) Information

Deployed on Ethereum layer 1 (L1) and governed by Mantle, mETH Protocol has, since late 2023, been providing users with access to $mETH, a value-accumulating receipt token that is highly composable across a range of DeFi applications on Mantle Network L2, offering exposure to additional yield-bearing opportunities. Users stake ETH with mETH Protocol and receive yield-bearing $mETH, and unstake $mETH to receive the underlying principal staked ETH and accumulated rewards.

Since the inception of mETH Protocol, Mantle's mission has been to deliver the most user-friendly and rewarding $mETH experience. Thanks to ecosystem-wide adoption, $mETH users are able to trade on Mantle DEXs, earn yield by providing liquidity to $mETH liquidity pools, and generate yield within decentralized money markets. With $mETH's increasing adoption and composability within Mantle Ecosystem dApps, the protocol now ranks as the fourth largest ETH LSP by TVL. The introduction of $cmETH, a permissionless, composable liquid restaking token that unlocks restaking opportunities on Mantle, and $COOK, the protocol's upcoming governance token, mETH Protocol enters its next phase with further enhanced offerings. Through these features, mETH Protocol provides its users with capital efficiency, convenience, and a wide range of yield-bearing opportunities within Mantle Ecosystem dApps, all in a design that has been created to maximize security with non-custodial core smart contracts and off-chain services that enforce sanity bounds and risk limits.