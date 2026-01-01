MAP Technical Forecasting Price (MAPTF)
The live MAP Technical Forecasting (MAPTF) price today is $ 0, with a 1.04% change over the past 24 hours. The current MAPTF to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MAPTF.
MAP Technical Forecasting currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 96,864, with a circulating supply of 1.00B MAPTF. During the last 24 hours, MAPTF traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, MAPTF moved +0.28% in the last hour and +23.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of MAP Technical Forecasting is $ 96.86K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MAPTF is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 96.86K.
+0.28%
-1.04%
+23.39%
+23.39%
During today, the price change of MAP Technical Forecasting to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MAP Technical Forecasting to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MAP Technical Forecasting to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MAP Technical Forecasting to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.04%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+22.83%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-14.67%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of MAP Technical Forecasting could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
MAPTF (Market Analysis, Prediction, and Technical Forecasting) is an ambitious initiative built on the Internet Computer (ICP) ecosystem with a clear purpose — to merge advanced market forecasting, intelligent stock analysis, and DeFi liquidity provision into a single, cohesive project. At its core, MAPTF functions as a research-driven, data-powered token designed to represent the intersection of predictive analytics, trading strategy, and on-chain economics.
The project explores the frontier of decentralized market intelligence, where artificial intelligence and human insight combine to forecast global markets, identify strategic stock opportunities, and evaluate performance within the growing ICP ecosystem. Every aspect of MAPTF is built with a focus on transparency, collaboration, and community-driven growth.
MAPTF aims to set a benchmark as the most tradable token on the ICP network, and it’s already rapidly moving toward that goal. With nearly 60 active liquidity pairs, MAPTF has become an essential bridge across decentralized markets — enabling fluid exchange between ICP-based tokens, stable assets, and external synthetic representations. This deep liquidity ensures that traders and investors experience minimal slippage, while projects integrating with MAPTF gain immediate access to a high-volume ecosystem.
The project’s scope goes far beyond token movement. It is also a living experiment in decentralized financial research — continuously tracking trends in commodities, equities, and blockchain markets, then feeding that data into ecosystem-aligned forecasting models. These insights power informed investment decisions within the community, giving MAPTF holders access to predictive insights and cross-market intelligence that reflect both real-world and digital economies.
In the broader context of ICP’s decentralized landscape, MAPTF represents a fusion of utility, liquidity, and intellect. It demonstrates that a cryptocurrency doesn’t need to rely solely on speculation — it can be rooted in data, purpose, and measurable market engagement. Through partnerships, automated liquidity strategies, and community staking incentives, MAPTF continues to expand its footprint across decentralized exchanges and DeFi protocols.
The vision is bold yet simple: to build an interconnected Web3 ecosystem where liquidity flows freely, prediction becomes precision, and every participant benefits from collective insight. Whether you’re a trader seeking deep liquidity, an investor analyzing the next major ICP trend, or a builder looking to anchor your project in a high-volume network, MAPTF stands as a cornerstone of decentralized financial innovation — the liquidity engine powering the future of the Internet Computer.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current live price of MAP Technical Forecasting?
MAP Technical Forecasting is priced at ₹0.008749161972866430000, showing a price movement of -1.04% over the last 24 hours.
How much trading activity is visible today?
A total of ₹-- has been traded across major exchanges, signaling active market participation and continuous liquidity.
How liquid is the MAPTF market?
The liquidity score of --/100 reflects how deep the order books are, how efficiently large orders can execute, and how tight the spreads are on major trading pairs.
What does the daily trading range indicate?
Price movement between ₹0.008664253731543960000 and ₹0.009503400073975605000 highlights current volatility levels and intraday momentum.
What is MAP Technical Forecasting's current ranking in the market?
It is currently positioned at rank #7185, supported by a market capitalization of ₹8749523.2845316320000.
What role does supply play in price stability?
The circulating supply of 1000000000.0 tokens directly influences price behavior, especially during periods of heightened demand or scarcity.
What factors influence MAP Technical Forecasting's liquidity profile?
Liquidity depends on market maker activity, trading pair diversity, exchange depth, and ecosystem engagement from the -- network.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Today's top crypto pumps
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.