MAP Technical Forecasting (MAPTF) Tokenomics
MAP Technical Forecasting (MAPTF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for MAP Technical Forecasting (MAPTF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
MAP Technical Forecasting (MAPTF) Information
MAPTF (Market Analysis, Prediction, and Technical Forecasting) is an ambitious initiative built on the Internet Computer (ICP) ecosystem with a clear purpose — to merge advanced market forecasting, intelligent stock analysis, and DeFi liquidity provision into a single, cohesive project. At its core, MAPTF functions as a research-driven, data-powered token designed to represent the intersection of predictive analytics, trading strategy, and on-chain economics.
The project explores the frontier of decentralized market intelligence, where artificial intelligence and human insight combine to forecast global markets, identify strategic stock opportunities, and evaluate performance within the growing ICP ecosystem. Every aspect of MAPTF is built with a focus on transparency, collaboration, and community-driven growth.
MAPTF aims to set a benchmark as the most tradable token on the ICP network, and it’s already rapidly moving toward that goal. With nearly 60 active liquidity pairs, MAPTF has become an essential bridge across decentralized markets — enabling fluid exchange between ICP-based tokens, stable assets, and external synthetic representations. This deep liquidity ensures that traders and investors experience minimal slippage, while projects integrating with MAPTF gain immediate access to a high-volume ecosystem.
The project’s scope goes far beyond token movement. It is also a living experiment in decentralized financial research — continuously tracking trends in commodities, equities, and blockchain markets, then feeding that data into ecosystem-aligned forecasting models. These insights power informed investment decisions within the community, giving MAPTF holders access to predictive insights and cross-market intelligence that reflect both real-world and digital economies.
In the broader context of ICP’s decentralized landscape, MAPTF represents a fusion of utility, liquidity, and intellect. It demonstrates that a cryptocurrency doesn’t need to rely solely on speculation — it can be rooted in data, purpose, and measurable market engagement. Through partnerships, automated liquidity strategies, and community staking incentives, MAPTF continues to expand its footprint across decentralized exchanges and DeFi protocols.
The vision is bold yet simple: to build an interconnected Web3 ecosystem where liquidity flows freely, prediction becomes precision, and every participant benefits from collective insight. Whether you’re a trader seeking deep liquidity, an investor analyzing the next major ICP trend, or a builder looking to anchor your project in a high-volume network, MAPTF stands as a cornerstone of decentralized financial innovation — the liquidity engine powering the future of the Internet Computer.
MAP Technical Forecasting (MAPTF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MAP Technical Forecasting (MAPTF) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MAPTF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MAPTF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MAPTF's tokenomics, explore MAPTF token's live price!
MAPTF Price Prediction
Want to know where MAPTF might be heading? Our MAPTF price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.
Please read and understand the User Agreement and Privacy Policy
HOT
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
TOP Volume
The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume
Newly Added
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Top Gainers
24H crypto top gainers that every trader should look out for