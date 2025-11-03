ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
Blue Chip Blitz
The live Market Maker DAO price today is 0.00661851 USD. Track real-time MMDAO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MMDAO price trend easily at MEXC now.The live Market Maker DAO price today is 0.00661851 USD. Track real-time MMDAO to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more. Explore MMDAO price trend easily at MEXC now.

More About MMDAO

MMDAO Price Info

What is MMDAO

MMDAO Whitepaper

MMDAO Official Website

MMDAO Tokenomics

MMDAO Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

Market Maker DAO Logo

Market Maker DAO Price (MMDAO)

Unlisted

1 MMDAO to USD Live Price:

$0.00662966
$0.00662966$0.00662966
-16.80%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
Market Maker DAO (MMDAO) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-03 18:55:32 (UTC+8)

Market Maker DAO (MMDAO) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0066003
$ 0.0066003$ 0.0066003
24H Low
$ 0.00799095
$ 0.00799095$ 0.00799095
24H High

$ 0.0066003
$ 0.0066003$ 0.0066003

$ 0.00799095
$ 0.00799095$ 0.00799095

$ 0.04386478
$ 0.04386478$ 0.04386478

$ 0.00273379
$ 0.00273379$ 0.00273379

-0.80%

-16.99%

+40.91%

+40.91%

Market Maker DAO (MMDAO) real-time price is $0.00661851. Over the past 24 hours, MMDAO traded between a low of $ 0.0066003 and a high of $ 0.00799095, showing active market volatility. MMDAO's all-time high price is $ 0.04386478, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00273379.

In terms of short-term performance, MMDAO has changed by -0.80% over the past hour, -16.99% over 24 hours, and +40.91% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Market Maker DAO (MMDAO) Market Information

$ 662.00K
$ 662.00K$ 662.00K

--
----

$ 662.00K
$ 662.00K$ 662.00K

100.00M
100.00M 100.00M

100,000,000.0
100,000,000.0 100,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Market Maker DAO is $ 662.00K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MMDAO is 100.00M, with a total supply of 100000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 662.00K.

Market Maker DAO (MMDAO) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Market Maker DAO to USD was $ -0.001355245432233666.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Market Maker DAO to USD was $ -0.0051274821.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Market Maker DAO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Market Maker DAO to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.001355245432233666-16.99%
30 Days$ -0.0051274821-77.47%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Market Maker DAO (MMDAO)

Market Maker DAO is a project that uses a treasury to perform automated trades to earn a profit. The treasury is established through a 5% transaction tax. 100% of the profits generated through the automated trades are made available to $MMDAO holders (on a monthly basis) to claim through our staking pool on the dashboard. Market Maker DAO also includes Governance protocols allowing $MMDAO holders to have their say in which trading scripts are included. Holders are able to create proposals to add or remove trading scripts, and through the use of our dashboard, can base these decisions on live and past trade data which is shown on the dashboard.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Market Maker DAO (MMDAO) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Market Maker DAO Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Market Maker DAO (MMDAO) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Market Maker DAO (MMDAO) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Market Maker DAO.

Check the Market Maker DAO price prediction now!

MMDAO to Local Currencies

Market Maker DAO (MMDAO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Market Maker DAO (MMDAO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MMDAO token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Market Maker DAO (MMDAO)

How much is Market Maker DAO (MMDAO) worth today?
The live MMDAO price in USD is 0.00661851 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current MMDAO to USD price?
The current price of MMDAO to USD is $ 0.00661851. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Market Maker DAO?
The market cap for MMDAO is $ 662.00K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of MMDAO?
The circulating supply of MMDAO is 100.00M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MMDAO?
MMDAO achieved an ATH price of 0.04386478 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MMDAO?
MMDAO saw an ATL price of 0.00273379 USD.
What is the trading volume of MMDAO?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MMDAO is -- USD.
Will MMDAO go higher this year?
MMDAO might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MMDAO price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-11-03 18:55:32 (UTC+8)

Market Maker DAO (MMDAO) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-02 15:42:00Industry Updates
The total market cap of stablecoins decreased by 0.45% over the past week, still maintaining above $300 billion
11-01 15:13:00Industry Updates
Bitcoin's October monthly candle closed down 3.69%, marking the third declining October in history
11-01 13:14:00Industry Updates
Crypto market shows slight warming, all three major U.S. stock indices record at least six consecutive monthly gains
10-31 18:37:21Industry Updates
Crypto Fear & Greed Index currently at 29, market sentiment remains in "Fear"
10-31 15:48:21Industry Updates
Data: The peak trading volume of CEX in this crypto bull market is still far below the 2021 level
10-31 05:09:00Industry Updates
$1.134 billion liquidated across the market in the past 24 hours, mainly long positions

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$107,153.38
$107,153.38$107,153.38

-2.68%

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,697.95
$3,697.95$3,697.95

-4.03%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$174.74
$174.74$174.74

-4.91%

Aster Logo

Aster

ASTER

$0.9951
$0.9951$0.9951

-21.14%

USDCoin Logo

USDCoin

USDC

$0.9999
$0.9999$0.9999

-0.01%

TOP Volume

The cryptocurrencies with the highest trading volume

Ethereum Logo

Ethereum

ETH

$3,697.95
$3,697.95$3,697.95

-4.03%

Bitcoin Logo

Bitcoin

BTC

$107,153.38
$107,153.38$107,153.38

-2.68%

Solana Logo

Solana

SOL

$174.74
$174.74$174.74

-4.91%

XRP Logo

XRP

XRP

$2.3901
$2.3901$2.3901

-4.39%

Aster Logo

Aster

ASTER

$0.9951
$0.9951$0.9951

-21.14%

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

TeaFi Logo

TeaFi

TEAFI

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Kite AI Logo

Kite AI

KITE

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

PlayMindProtocol Logo

PlayMindProtocol

PMIND

$0.05879
$0.05879$0.05879

+487.90%

NXT Protocol Logo

NXT Protocol

NXT

$0.0255
$0.0255$0.0255

-91.17%

Credia Layer Logo

Credia Layer

CRED

$0.05634
$0.05634$0.05634

+2.02%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

PlayMindProtocol Logo

PlayMindProtocol

PMIND

$0.05879
$0.05879$0.05879

+487.90%

LuckyMeme Logo

LuckyMeme

LUCKY

$0.000000001490
$0.000000001490$0.000000001490

+242.52%

DGGO Logo

DGGO

DGGO

$0.000000255
$0.000000255$0.000000255

+112.50%

AEGIS Logo

AEGIS

AEGIS

$0.0003150
$0.0003150$0.0003150

+57.50%

0G Logo

0G

0G

$1.449
$1.449$1.449

+50.00%