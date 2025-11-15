Market Maker DAO is a project that uses a treasury to perform automated trades to earn a profit. The treasury is established through a 5% transaction tax. 100% of the profits generated through the automated trades are made available to $MMDAO holders (on a monthly basis) to claim through our staking pool on the dashboard. Market Maker DAO also includes Governance protocols allowing $MMDAO holders to have their say in which trading scripts are included. Holders are able to create proposals to add or remove trading scripts, and through the use of our dashboard, can base these decisions on live and past trade data which is shown on the dashboard.