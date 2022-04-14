Mars Doge (MDOGE) Tokenomics
Mars Doge (MDOGE) Information
Mars Doge’s vision: Global traffic blessing, winner consensus. Mars Doge symbolizes the spirit of forging ahead in adversity and bravely pursuing dreams. In the future, MDOGE will continue to expand its applications and enable ecological empowerment, making MDOGE become part of users' realization of the "victory philosophy". MDOGE is a belief and the cry of every adventurer. Let us write the highlight moments with the blessing of global traffic and the attitude of a winner - play and win!
Our goal is to use the power of the community to promote the creation of a COIN that truly has intrinsic value and symbolic meaning in human history and commemorates mankind's journey to the stars. This is a great and arduous experiment, and it is also an attempt that will surely lead to victory. What we need to do is to continue to share and hold Mdoge, and shock the world through a 10,000-fold increase, thus promoting the extension of our ideas to the public.
Mars Doge (MDOGE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mars Doge (MDOGE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Mars Doge (MDOGE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Mars Doge (MDOGE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MDOGE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MDOGE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand MDOGE's tokenomics, explore MDOGE token's live price!
MDOGE Price Prediction
Want to know where MDOGE might be heading? Our MDOGE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.