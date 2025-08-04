MarsMi Price (MARSMI)
MarsMi (MARSMI) is currently trading at 0.153468 USD with a market cap of $ 152.80M USD. MARSMI to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of MarsMi to USD was $ +0.00549869.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MarsMi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MarsMi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MarsMi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00549869
|+3.72%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MarsMi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.71%
+3.72%
-14.65%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Mars Meme Inc ($MarsMi) is a bold step toward building the future farming system and economy of Mars. It has no clear plan. Just potatoes, internet jokes, and a dream of growing things in space. As humanity looks toward Mars colonization, we figured it was time someone built an economic system as unhinged as the people who want to live there. Some say it is a cry for help. They are probably right.
