$Martin is a memecoin that is based on Martin which is the original Pepe character created by artist Matt Furie in 2005 for his comic series "Boy's Club." This green frog-like character with distinctive orange eyes and yellow underbelly became the foundation for one of the internet's most viral memes. Matt Furie first introduced Pepe in his 2005 comic, and the character gained widespread popularity through various online communities. The original Pepe design features Martin's signature relaxed expression, large round eyes, and distinctive green coloring that has become instantly recognizable worldwide. This NFT represents the authentic, original Pepe character - Martin - as envisioned by his creator, preserving the legacy of this iconic internet figure in the blockchain era.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Martin (MARTIN) How much is Martin (MARTIN) worth today? The live MARTIN price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current MARTIN to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of MARTIN to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Martin? The market cap for MARTIN is $ 154.31K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of MARTIN? The circulating supply of MARTIN is 1,000.00T USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MARTIN? MARTIN achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MARTIN? MARTIN saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of MARTIN? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MARTIN is -- USD . Will MARTIN go higher this year? MARTIN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MARTIN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

