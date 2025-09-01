More About MSHD

Mashida Logo

Mashida Price (MSHD)

Unlisted

1 MSHD to USD Live Price:

$0.00685317
-1.30%1D
mexc
USD
Mashida (MSHD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-01 09:26:09 (UTC+8)

Mashida (MSHD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00677074
24H Low
$ 0.00696092
24H High

$ 0.00677074
$ 0.00696092
$ 0.00787924
$ 0.0057113
+1.12%

-1.38%

--

--

Mashida (MSHD) real-time price is $0.00685317. Over the past 24 hours, MSHD traded between a low of $ 0.00677074 and a high of $ 0.00696092, showing active market volatility. MSHD's all-time high price is $ 0.00787924, while its all-time low price is $ 0.0057113.

In terms of short-term performance, MSHD has changed by +1.12% over the past hour, -1.38% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Mashida (MSHD) Market Information

$ 68.48M
--
$ 68.48M
10.00B
10,000,000,000.0
The current Market Cap of Mashida is $ 68.48M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MSHD is 10.00B, with a total supply of 10000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 68.48M.

Mashida (MSHD) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Mashida to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mashida to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mashida to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mashida to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-1.38%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Mashida (MSHD)

Mashida $MSHD is a Web3 ecosystem that merges SocialFi, GameFi, and NFTFi into a single AI-powered DeFi platform. Built on the BNB Smart Chain, Mashida offers users a virtual world for social interaction, gaming, and NFT-based identity, combined with advanced DeFi services through its $MasterP token. Users can earn optimized returns via AI-managed liquidity pools, access real-world payments through the Mashida Crypto Card, and engage with an interconnected economy designed to make decentralized finance accessible, secure, and rewarding for everyone.

Mashida (MSHD) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

Mashida Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Mashida (MSHD) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Mashida (MSHD) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Mashida.

Check the Mashida price prediction now!

MSHD to Local Currencies

Mashida (MSHD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Mashida (MSHD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MSHD token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Mashida (MSHD)

How much is Mashida (MSHD) worth today?
The live MSHD price in USD is 0.00685317 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current MSHD to USD price?
The current price of MSHD to USD is $ 0.00685317. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Mashida?
The market cap for MSHD is $ 68.48M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of MSHD?
The circulating supply of MSHD is 10.00B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MSHD?
MSHD achieved an ATH price of 0.00787924 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MSHD?
MSHD saw an ATL price of 0.0057113 USD.
What is the trading volume of MSHD?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MSHD is -- USD.
Will MSHD go higher this year?
MSHD might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MSHD price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.