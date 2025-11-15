MasterBOT ($BOT) Tokenomics
MasterBOT ($BOT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for MasterBOT ($BOT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
MasterBOT ($BOT) Information
"MasterBOT" is a Web3 platform where a global community collaborates to train the sophisticated AI that will power the next generation of real-world robots. The project showcases the immense speed and efficiency of virtual simulation in solving the biggest bottleneck in robotics: AI training. The MVP Mechanism: The core of our launch product is a fully autonomous Unity simulation. A "Game Master" algorithm procedurally generates a unique, complex obstacle course each day. Three distinct AI "Training Strategies" are deployed in parallel to learn and solve the challenge, generating valuable data on AI learning. Our goal is to demonstrate a new paradigm for developing the brains of the billions of robots that will define the next economic boom.
MasterBOT ($BOT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of MasterBOT ($BOT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of $BOT tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many $BOT tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
$BOT Price Prediction
