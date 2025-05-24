Matrixdock Gold Price (XAUM)
The live price of Matrixdock Gold (XAUM) today is 3,350.97 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. XAUM to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Matrixdock Gold Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Matrixdock Gold price change within the day is +1.40%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Matrixdock Gold to USD was $ +46.11.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Matrixdock Gold to USD was $ -6.8309523450.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Matrixdock Gold to USD was $ +364.7128728600.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Matrixdock Gold to USD was $ +442.6334118725733.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +46.11
|+1.40%
|30 Days
|$ -6.8309523450
|-0.20%
|60 Days
|$ +364.7128728600
|+10.88%
|90 Days
|$ +442.6334118725733
|+15.22%
Discover the latest price analysis of Matrixdock Gold: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.08%
+1.40%
+4.97%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Matrixdock Gold token XAUm is an ERC-20 and BEP-20 token backed 1:1 by 1 troy ounce of fine weight, high-grade gold certified by the LBMA (London Bullion Market Association). Each token represents physical gold securely stored in reputable, high-security vaults. The total supply of XAUm will always match the underlying gold holdings, ensuring transparency and trustworthiness for investors and users.
