Matt Furie Price (MATT)
The live price of Matt Furie (MATT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 298.20K USD. MATT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Matt Furie Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Matt Furie price change within the day is -0.73%
- It has a circulating supply of 420.69B USD
During today, the price change of Matt Furie to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Matt Furie to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Matt Furie to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Matt Furie to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.73%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+55.08%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+18.91%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Matt Furie: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.23%
-0.73%
+13.91%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$MATT is a unique digital token portrayed by his HEDZ artwork. It's created to honor the exceptional talent of Matt Furie, with unique contract 0x790814. Matt Furie (born August 14, 1979) is the creator of the Boy's Club comic series, which includes many popular internet memes like Pepe, Brett, Andy, and Landwolf. Matt Furie’s combination of artistic brilliance, cultural impact, resilience, and genuine approach to his work and fans makes him an extraordinary figure in the world of art and internet culture. LP Burned + Contract renounced + Taxes 0/0
