Maxi Doge Price (MAXI)

1 MAXI to USD Live Price:

This token data is sourced from third parties.
Maxi Doge (MAXI) Live Price Chart
Maxi Doge (MAXI) Price Information (USD)

Maxi Doge (MAXI) real-time price is --. Over the past 24 hours, MAXI traded between a low of $ 0 and a high of $ 0. MAXI's all-time high price is $ 0.00004437, while its all-time low price is $ 0.

In terms of short-term performance, MAXI has changed by +0.28% over the past hour, +3.06% over 24 hours.

Maxi Doge (MAXI) Market Information

$ 45.04K
$ 45.04K$ 45.04K

$ 45.04K
$ 45.04K$ 45.04K

420.69B
420.69B 420.69B

420,690,000,000.0
420,690,000,000.0 420,690,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Maxi Doge is $ 45.04K, with a circulating supply of 420.69B, and a total supply of 420,690,000,000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 45.04K.

Maxi Doge (MAXI) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Maxi Doge to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Maxi Doge to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Maxi Doge to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Maxi Doge to USD was $ 0.

Today$ 0+3.06%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is Maxi Doge (MAXI)

Maxi Doge ($MAXI) is a meme-fuelled token that personifies ultimate strength and the grind of the bull market. Think: a body-building Doge pumping 1000x leverage trades while necking cans of caffeine. $MAXI isn't merely a coin; it's a lifestyle rooted in green candles, gym reps and relentless hustle. By holding $MAXI, degens align themselves with the "never skip leg-day, never skip apump" mentality - an ethos designed to dominate charts and outperform even the original DOGE. Problem: Retail traders crave outsized returns but lack the brute conviction - and capital - of whales. Solution: Maxi Doge embodies sheer willpower: lift, trade, repeat. The $MAXI community channels that energy, sharing leveraged strategies, competitions and meme-driven camaraderie to unlock maximal gains together. This paper sets out the project vision, roadmap, tokenomics, technicals, and risks.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

Maxi Doge (MAXI) Resource

Maxi Doge Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Maxi Doge (MAXI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Maxi Doge (MAXI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Maxi Doge.

Check the Maxi Doge price prediction now!

MAXI to Local Currencies

Maxi Doge (MAXI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Maxi Doge (MAXI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MAXI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Maxi Doge (MAXI)

How much is Maxi Doge (MAXI) worth today?
The live MAXI price in USD is 0 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current MAXI to USD price?
The current price of MAXI to USD is $ 0. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of Maxi Doge?
The market cap for MAXI is $ 45.04K USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of MAXI?
The circulating supply of MAXI is 420.69B USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MAXI?
MAXI achieved an ATH price of 0.00004437 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MAXI?
MAXI saw an ATL price of 0 USD.
What is the trading volume of MAXI?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MAXI is -- USD.
Will MAXI go higher this year?
MAXI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MAXI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.