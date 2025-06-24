Merge Token Price (MERGE)
The live price of Merge Token (MERGE) today is 0.0000811 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 91.91K USD. MERGE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Merge Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Merge Token price change within the day is +0.56%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.14B USD
During today, the price change of Merge Token to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Merge Token to USD was $ -0.0000248287.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Merge Token to USD was $ -0.0000269905.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Merge Token to USD was $ -0.00026944353617602993.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.56%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000248287
|-30.61%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000269905
|-33.28%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00026944353617602993
|-76.86%
Discover the latest price analysis of Merge Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.92%
+0.56%
-26.77%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Merge Pals is backed by a team with an impressive track record in both mobile gaming and crypto. Our seasoned experts have successfully launched and scaled high-impact projects, and now they’re channeling that expertise into a game that has already captured the attention of a global audience—boasting over 2 million verified users and a loyal base of paying players. The token’s smart, deflationary design and deep utility aren’t just buzzwords; they’re engineered to drive real, sustainable value for both players and investors. Driven by strong partnerships and a constant push for innovation, Merge Pals isn’t just another crypto game—it’s a project built for the long haul. Our roadmap is filled with exciting updates and improvements, and we’re always listening to feedback from our passionate community.
Understanding the tokenomics of Merge Token (MERGE) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MERGE token's extensive tokenomics now!
