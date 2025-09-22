What is Meridian (MRDN)

Meridian provides payment rails as a service for any AI agent framework, building interoperability between competing frameworks via x402-compliant infrastructure. Meridian changes this with universal payment infrastructure across any EVM network and agent protocol, enabling true cross-platform agent collaboration. Our infrastructure eliminates the barriers that keep AI agents locked within proprietary ecosystems, replacing fragmented payment systems with a single, interoperable protocol that works everywhere.

Meridian (MRDN) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

MRDN to Local Currencies

Meridian (MRDN) Tokenomics

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Meridian (MRDN) How much is Meridian (MRDN) worth today? The live MRDN price in USD is 0.03731207 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current MRDN to USD price? $ 0.03731207 . Check out The current price of MRDN to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Meridian? The market cap for MRDN is $ 33.25M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of MRDN? The circulating supply of MRDN is 891.05M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MRDN? MRDN achieved an ATH price of 0.102863 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MRDN? MRDN saw an ATL price of 0.03646541 USD . What is the trading volume of MRDN? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MRDN is -- USD . Will MRDN go higher this year? MRDN might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MRDN price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Meridian (MRDN) Important Industry Updates