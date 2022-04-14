MERO Mercury Coin (MERO) Tokenomics Discover key insights into MERO Mercury Coin (MERO), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

MERO Mercury Coin (MERO) Information Mero is a community-driven token designed to fuel the Sunburn ecosystem, a play-to-earn gaming experience set in a vibrant, futuristic solar system. Launching on the TON blockchain, Mero offers users the opportunity to explore uncharted planets, uncover ancient secrets, and earn rewards while participating in a thriving decentralized economy. With a focus on fair distribution, engaging gameplay, and a passionate community, Mero aims to redefine the future of gaming and meme coins. Join the adventure and discover the endless possibilities that await in the Sunburn universe. Official Website: https://mero.sunburn.world Buy MERO Now!

MERO Mercury Coin (MERO) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for MERO Mercury Coin (MERO), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 125.58K Total Supply: $ 1.00B Circulating Supply: $ 1.00B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 125.58K All-Time High: $ 0.00194801 All-Time Low: $ 0.00004198 Current Price: $ 0.00012558

MERO Mercury Coin (MERO) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of MERO Mercury Coin (MERO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MERO tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MERO tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MERO's tokenomics, explore MERO token's live price!

