Mero is a community-driven token designed to fuel the Sunburn ecosystem, a play-to-earn gaming experience set in a vibrant, futuristic solar system. Launching on the TON blockchain, Mero offers users the opportunity to explore uncharted planets, uncover ancient secrets, and earn rewards while participating in a thriving decentralized economy. With a focus on fair distribution, engaging gameplay, and a passionate community, Mero aims to redefine the future of gaming and meme coins. Join the adventure and discover the endless possibilities that await in the Sunburn universe.
Understanding the tokenomics of MERO Mercury Coin (MERO) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MERO tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MERO tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.