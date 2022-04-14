Meso Finance (MESO) Information

Meso Finance is a decentralized, non-custodial, pool-based lending platform built on the Aptos designed to provide users with efficient and secure lending services. Meso Finance enables users to supply assets to earn interest and borrow against them to unlock liquidity.

Meso Finance aims to optimize liquidity for interest-bearing assets, particularly within the Aptos ecosystem. Users can deposit assets as collateral, borrow more assets to create leveraged positions, or borrow stable-coins to create self-repaying positions, all while benefiting from Meso Finance’s top-tier security and efficiency standards.