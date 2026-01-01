ExchangeDEX+
The live metakina price today is 0.00002118 USD.MKT market cap is 21,180 USD.

This token data is sourced from third parties.
The live metakina (MKT) price today is $ 0.00002118, with a 31.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current MKT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00002118 per MKT.

metakina currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 21,180, with a circulating supply of 999.86M MKT. During the last 24 hours, MKT traded between $ 0.00002116 (low) and $ 0.0000313 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00044332, while the all-time low was $ 0.00001914.

In short-term performance, MKT moved -2.08% in the last hour and -59.39% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

metakina (MKT) Market Information

The current Market Cap of metakina is $ 21.18K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MKT is 999.86M, with a total supply of 999855129.181077. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 21.18K.

metakina Price History USD

metakina (MKT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of metakina to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of metakina to USD was $ -0.0000198507.
In the past 60 days, the price change of metakina to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of metakina to USD was $ 0.

Price Prediction for metakina

What is metakina (MKT)

MetaKina is a comprehensive Real World Asset (RWA) tokenization ecosystem designed to bridge the gap between traditional finance and blockchain technology. The platform provides users with one-stop access to compliant capital, diverse asset classes, and global investment opportunities. By leveraging advanced blockchain infrastructure, MetaKina aims to unleash unprecedented liquidity for real-world assets, empowering trillions of dollars in value to migrate on-chain securely. The ecosystem encompasses a suite of professional products, including a Digital Vault for asset security, the MetaKina DAO for decentralized governance, and the RWA Academy, which offers research and insights to facilitate the seamless adoption of digital assets by institutions and individual investors alike.

About metakina

What is today's price of metakina (MKT)?

The live price is ₹0.001913145267244590000, reflecting a price movement over the last 24 hours of -31.88%. This number is recalculated every few seconds to reflect real-time trading across global markets.

How many tokens of MKT are in circulation?

The circulating supply of MKT is 999855129.181077, representing the amount currently held by the public. Circulating supply affects price discovery and market capitalization, especially for emerging assets.

How many holders currently own metakina?

There are an estimated -- unique holders of MKT across the supported network(s). A growing holder count generally indicates rising adoption and long-term interest in the asset.

What is the market cap of metakina today?

The market capitalization stands at ₹1913145.2672445900000, positioning metakina at rank #9876 worldwide. Market cap helps investors understand the relative size and maturity of the asset compared to others.

How actively is MKT being traded today?

Over the past 24 hours, the token recorded ₹-- in trading volume. Higher volumes often correlate with stronger liquidity and higher trader participation.

What is driving the recent movement of metakina?

The recent price movement of -31.88% over the last 24 hours is influenced by market sentiment, investor behavior, category-wide performance within Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and updates from the -- ecosystem. Hot news or rising trading interest may also contribute.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About metakina

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 01:04:41 (UTC+8)

