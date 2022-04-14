Metal DAO (MTL) Tokenomics
Metal DAO (MTL) Information
Metal DAO (MTL) is a utility token that currently governs the stablecoin Metal Dollar (XMD), in addition to providing tiered trading discounts to MTL holders when using the Metal Pay cash & crypto app. Metal Pay customers who own 10,000+ MTL can enjoy 0% fees on all cryptocurrency purchases.
Metal DAO's future utility includes the ability to propose new stablecoins for the Metal Dollar basket, including their allocation ratios, and the option to vote in new stablecoin issuers such as community banks or fintechs.
Metal Pay was developed and launched by Metallicus in 2016.
Metal DAO (MTL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Metal DAO (MTL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Metal DAO (MTL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Metal DAO (MTL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MTL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MTL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
MTL Price Prediction
Disclaimer
