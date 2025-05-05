Metal DAO Price (MTL)
The live price of Metal DAO (MTL) today is 0.795719 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 67.58M USD. MTL to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Metal DAO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Metal DAO price change within the day is -1.55%
- It has a circulating supply of 84.65M USD
During today, the price change of Metal DAO to USD was $ -0.0126051521155148.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Metal DAO to USD was $ +0.1256378234.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Metal DAO to USD was $ -0.0172375811.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Metal DAO to USD was $ -0.1286288522493332.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0126051521155148
|-1.55%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1256378234
|+15.79%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0172375811
|-2.16%
|90 Days
|$ -0.1286288522493332
|-13.91%
Discover the latest price analysis of Metal DAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.58%
-1.55%
-6.09%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Metal DAO (MTL) is a utility token that currently governs the stablecoin Metal Dollar (XMD), in addition to providing tiered trading discounts to MTL holders when using the Metal Pay cash & crypto app. Metal Pay customers who own 10,000+ MTL can enjoy 0% fees on all cryptocurrency purchases. Metal DAO's future utility includes the ability to propose new stablecoins for the Metal Dollar basket, including their allocation ratios, and the option to vote in new stablecoin issuers such as community banks or fintechs. Metal Pay was developed and launched by Metallicus in 2016.
