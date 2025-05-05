Metal Dollar Price (XMD)
The live price of Metal Dollar (XMD) today is 0.990448 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 828.57K USD. XMD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Metal Dollar Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Metal Dollar price change within the day is -0.73%
- It has a circulating supply of 836.56K USD
Get real-time price updates of the XMD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate XMD price information.
During today, the price change of Metal Dollar to USD was $ -0.0073151716580564.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Metal Dollar to USD was $ -0.0122978975.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Metal Dollar to USD was $ -0.0068758881.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Metal Dollar to USD was $ -0.0181502316779603.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0073151716580564
|-0.73%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0122978975
|-1.24%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0068758881
|-0.69%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0181502316779603
|-1.79%
Discover the latest price analysis of Metal Dollar: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.41%
-0.73%
-1.74%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? The Metal Dollar (XMD) represents an innovative approach to stablecoins, operating on the Proton Blockchain. Its design brings increased stability, transparency, and efficiency to digital transactions. Uniquely, XMD is backed by an array of established, non-algorithmic bank reserve-backed stablecoins, including USDC, USDT, and PAX, a method intended to mitigate risks associated with single-issuer or algorithmic stablecoins and enhance stability. What makes your project unique? The Metal Dollar distinguishes itself from traditional stablecoins by pegging its value to a selection of established stablecoins, providing an innovative approach to stability and governance. It utilizes the Proton Blockchain's features to enable secure, efficient transactions with swift confirmation times, high throughput, and low fees. The project is also characterized by a decentralized governance model supported by the Metal DAO (XMT) token. XMT token holders can propose and vote on crucial decisions concerning the Metal Dollar protocol, facilitating a democratic and inclusive management over the protocol's direction. History of your project. The Metal Dollar project came into existence in 2022 as a response to the growing demand for stability and reliability in the crypto market. It aims to combine the benefits of non-algorithmic bank reserve-backed stablecoins with the transparency, security, and efficiency offered by the Proton Blockchain. What’s next for your project? Plans for XMD include collaborations with industry stakeholders to increase its reach and enhance functionality. Future developments envision interoperability with other blockchain networks and increased integration with DApps. What can your token be used for? XMD, as a stablecoin, facilitates transactions on ProtonDEX.com. The process to mint XMD involves bridging supported stablecoins onto Proton Blockchain. The value of XMD is pegged to the basket of these supported stablecoins.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 XMD to VND
₫26,063.63912
|1 XMD to AUD
A$1.5351944
|1 XMD to GBP
￡0.742836
|1 XMD to EUR
€0.87159424
|1 XMD to USD
$0.990448
|1 XMD to MYR
RM4.22921296
|1 XMD to TRY
₺38.09263008
|1 XMD to JPY
¥143.43667936
|1 XMD to RUB
₽82.13785264
|1 XMD to INR
₹83.71266496
|1 XMD to IDR
Rp16,236.84986112
|1 XMD to KRW
₩1,387.18185088
|1 XMD to PHP
₱54.969864
|1 XMD to EGP
￡E.50.24542704
|1 XMD to BRL
R$5.5960312
|1 XMD to CAD
C$1.36681824
|1 XMD to BDT
৳120.7356112
|1 XMD to NGN
₦1,592.35315408
|1 XMD to UAH
₴41.2026368
|1 XMD to VES
Bs87.159424
|1 XMD to PKR
Rs279.22710016
|1 XMD to KZT
₸512.91340128
|1 XMD to THB
฿32.7838288
|1 XMD to TWD
NT$30.41665808
|1 XMD to AED
د.إ3.63494416
|1 XMD to CHF
Fr0.81216736
|1 XMD to HKD
HK$7.675972
|1 XMD to MAD
.د.م9.17154848
|1 XMD to MXN
$19.39297184