MetalCore Price (MCG)
MetalCore (MCG) is currently trading at 0.00003789 USD with a market cap of $ 15.03K USD. MCG to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of MetalCore to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MetalCore to USD was $ -0.0000251267.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MetalCore to USD was $ -0.0000261748.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MetalCore to USD was $ -0.00020593781605005265.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.99%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000251267
|-66.31%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000261748
|-69.08%
|90 Days
|$ -0.00020593781605005265
|-84.46%
Discover the latest price analysis of MetalCore: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.00%
+1.99%
-32.68%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
MetalCore is a AAA sci-fi MMO developed by a veteran game dev team featuring epic mechs and PvP battles. Forge alliances, recruit your squad, scavenge blueprints and grow your destructive arsenal in your pursuit of planetary dominance. Winner of Global Blockchain Show’s Best Blockchain Game of the Year, and GAM3 2022 Award for Best Shooter Game. MetalCore’s innovative 'scanning' system lets players obtain blueprints from fallen enemies, craft new units, and convert them to NFTs using MCG. With over 150 playable Infantry, Mechs and Vehicles designed by renowned Star Wars artist, MetalCore promises endless hours of exhilarating gameplay in a vast open world. With built-in token utility from day 1 inherent to its sustainable economy loop tied to gameplay, everything flows through MetalCore’s token, MCG - where the game rewards engagement, commitment, and skills. MetalCore has adopted the $MCG token as a core part of the game economy, playing a key role in player progression and rewards.
Understanding the tokenomics of MetalCore (MCG) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MCG token's extensive tokenomics now!
