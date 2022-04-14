Metalos Price (METALOS)
The live Metalos (METALOS) price today is --, with a 3.94% change over the past 24 hours. The current METALOS to USD conversion rate is -- per METALOS.
Metalos currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 238,121, with a circulating supply of 1.00B METALOS. During the last 24 hours, METALOS traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00565956, while the all-time low was $ 0.
In short-term performance, METALOS moved +0.13% in the last hour and +0.56% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of Metalos is $ 238.12K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of METALOS is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 238.12K.
+0.13%
+3.94%
+0.56%
+0.56%
During today, the price change of Metalos to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Metalos to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Metalos to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Metalos to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.94%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-39.00%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-90.86%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
In 2040, the price of Metalos could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Metalos is a futarchy governance platform that combines AI-powered DeFi research with prediction market decision-making, embodying Vitalik's vision of low-risk DeFi as sustainable infrastructure. The platform runs on Base (Ethereum Layer-2) using MetaDAO's proven futarchy smart contract architecture, enabling market-driven governance decisions through PASS/FAIL prediction markets.
Metalos represents the convergence of two breakthrough technologies: futarchy (market-based governance) and AI agent research, creating the first platform where community decisions are validated through both prediction markets and intelligent analysis.
The Metalos token is used for:
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
What is the current price of Metalos?
Trading at ₹0.0214545658792256724000, Metalos has shown a price movement of 3.94% over the last 24 hours.
How does token supply impact METALOS's valuation?
Supply plays a major role: with 1000000000.0 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.
What is the market cap of Metalos?
Its market capitalization is ₹21401628.25908883724000, ranking #5636 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.
What's the 24h trading activity?
METALOS recorded ₹-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.
What is the 24h price range?
It has moved between ₹0.0204272704663835232000 and ₹0.0214608572772045832000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.
How does Metalos fit within the Base Ecosystem,DeFAI category?
As a Base Ecosystem,DeFAI token, METALOS competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.
What long-term tokenomics trends matter?
Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|12-30 13:36:31
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
|12-30 07:29:57
|Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
|12-29 23:19:48
|Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
|12-29 10:20:45
|Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
|12-29 06:52:03
|Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
|12-29 05:49:53
|Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Today's top crypto pumps
Mind Predict
MKIT
+6,819.46%
lighter
LIT
+151.70%
REWARDS ON PROJECT
RWD
+138.12%
SQUADBOOM
SBM
+186.00%
Agusto
AGUSTO
+46.62%
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.