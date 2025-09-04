What is MetaMask USD (MUSD)

MetaMask USD (mUSD) is a stablecoin issued by MetaMask, designed to maintain a 1:1 peg with the US dollar. It is built for use within the MetaMask ecosystem, enabling seamless on- and off-ramping between crypto and fiat, as well as spending through MetaMask products, including the MetaMask Card. mUSD aims to provide low-friction transfers, instant settlement, and interoperability across supported blockchain networks.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MetaMask USD (MUSD) How much is MetaMask USD (MUSD) worth today? The live MUSD price in USD is 0.992709 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current MUSD to USD price? $ 0.992709 . Check out The current price of MUSD to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of MetaMask USD? The market cap for MUSD is $ 8.35M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of MUSD? The circulating supply of MUSD is 8.40M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MUSD? MUSD achieved an ATH price of 0.995021 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MUSD? MUSD saw an ATL price of 0.979592 USD . What is the trading volume of MUSD? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MUSD is -- USD . Will MUSD go higher this year? MUSD might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MUSD price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

