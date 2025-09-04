More About MUSD

MUSD Price Info

MUSD Official Website

MUSD Tokenomics

MUSD Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

MetaMask USD Logo

MetaMask USD Price (MUSD)

Unlisted

1 MUSD to USD Live Price:

$0.992709
$0.992709$0.992709
+1.30%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
MetaMask USD (MUSD) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-09-04 14:39:21 (UTC+8)

MetaMask USD (MUSD) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.979592
$ 0.979592$ 0.979592
24H Low
$ 0.995021
$ 0.995021$ 0.995021
24H High

$ 0.979592
$ 0.979592$ 0.979592

$ 0.995021
$ 0.995021$ 0.995021

$ 0.995021
$ 0.995021$ 0.995021

$ 0.979592
$ 0.979592$ 0.979592

-0.15%

+1.32%

--

--

MetaMask USD (MUSD) real-time price is $0.992709. Over the past 24 hours, MUSD traded between a low of $ 0.979592 and a high of $ 0.995021, showing active market volatility. MUSD's all-time high price is $ 0.995021, while its all-time low price is $ 0.979592.

In terms of short-term performance, MUSD has changed by -0.15% over the past hour, +1.32% over 24 hours, and -- in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

MetaMask USD (MUSD) Market Information

$ 8.35M
$ 8.35M$ 8.35M

--
----

$ 8.35M
$ 8.35M$ 8.35M

8.40M
8.40M 8.40M

8,400,539.473986
8,400,539.473986 8,400,539.473986

The current Market Cap of MetaMask USD is $ 8.35M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MUSD is 8.40M, with a total supply of 8400539.473986. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 8.35M.

MetaMask USD (MUSD) Price History USD

During today, the price change of MetaMask USD to USD was $ +0.01289591.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MetaMask USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MetaMask USD to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MetaMask USD to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.01289591+1.32%
30 Days$ 0--
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

What is MetaMask USD (MUSD)

MetaMask USD (mUSD) is a stablecoin issued by MetaMask, designed to maintain a 1:1 peg with the US dollar. It is built for use within the MetaMask ecosystem, enabling seamless on- and off-ramping between crypto and fiat, as well as spending through MetaMask products, including the MetaMask Card. mUSD aims to provide low-friction transfers, instant settlement, and interoperability across supported blockchain networks.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

MetaMask USD (MUSD) Resource

Official Website

MetaMask USD Price Prediction (USD)

How much will MetaMask USD (MUSD) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your MetaMask USD (MUSD) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for MetaMask USD.

Check the MetaMask USD price prediction now!

MUSD to Local Currencies

MetaMask USD (MUSD) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of MetaMask USD (MUSD) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MUSD token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MetaMask USD (MUSD)

How much is MetaMask USD (MUSD) worth today?
The live MUSD price in USD is 0.992709 USD, updated in real-time with the latest market data.
What is the current MUSD to USD price?
The current price of MUSD to USD is $ 0.992709. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion.
What is the market cap of MetaMask USD?
The market cap for MUSD is $ 8.35M USD. Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking.
What is the circulating supply of MUSD?
The circulating supply of MUSD is 8.40M USD.
What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MUSD?
MUSD achieved an ATH price of 0.995021 USD.
What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MUSD?
MUSD saw an ATL price of 0.979592 USD.
What is the trading volume of MUSD?
The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MUSD is -- USD.
Will MUSD go higher this year?
MUSD might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MUSD price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2025-09-04 14:39:21 (UTC+8)

MetaMask USD (MUSD) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
09-03 18:16:00On-chain Data
August Crypto CEX and DEX Trading Volumes Hit Highest Levels Since January
09-03 13:43:00Industry Updates
SOL/ETH rate rises to 0.04845, 24h Change (%) 5.25%
09-03 08:42:00Industry Updates
Ethereum withdrawal trend continues, with a net outflow of 10,600 ETH from CEXs in the past 24 hours
09-03 07:05:00Industry Updates
Ethereum Staking Creates Longest Queue Since September 2023, with 832,000 ETH Waiting for Admission
09-02 19:30:00Industry Updates
Linea Network DeFi TVL Reaches All-Time High, Increasing by 60.30% Over the Past Week
09-01 20:12:00Industry Updates
Data: WLFI Global Futures Open Interest Exceeds $900 Million

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.