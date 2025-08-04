Metaplex Price (MPLX)
Metaplex (MPLX) is currently trading at 0.168834 USD with a market cap of $ 140.26M USD. MPLX to USD price is updated in real-time.
MPLX to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Metaplex to USD was $ +0.00331514.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Metaplex to USD was $ +0.0829048551.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Metaplex to USD was $ +0.0356180310.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Metaplex to USD was $ -0.02754036839146274.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00331514
|+2.00%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0829048551
|+49.10%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0356180310
|+21.10%
|90 Days
|$ -0.02754036839146274
|-14.02%
Discover the latest price analysis of Metaplex: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.18%
+2.00%
-7.50%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Metaplex (MPLX) powers one of the largest blockchain developer ecosystems in the world by providing the onchain infrastructure used to create nearly every token and NFT on Solana and the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Used by leading launchpads, marketplaces, games, wallets, and other apps, Metaplex has generated over $36mm in revenue through the creation of over 900 million assets and over $10 billion in transaction value.
