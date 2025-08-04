What is Metaplex (MPLX)

Metaplex (MPLX) powers one of the largest blockchain developer ecosystems in the world by providing the onchain infrastructure used to create nearly every token and NFT on Solana and the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Used by leading launchpads, marketplaces, games, wallets, and other apps, Metaplex has generated over $36mm in revenue through the creation of over 900 million assets and over $10 billion in transaction value.

Metaplex (MPLX) Resource Official Website

Metaplex (MPLX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Metaplex (MPLX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MPLX token's extensive tokenomics now!