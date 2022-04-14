Midas mRe7YIELD (MRE7YIELD) Tokenomics
mRE7YIELD is a Liquid Yield Token (LYT) that provides on-chain exposure to institutional-grade DeFi yield strategies. Risk-managed by Re7 Capital, mRE7YIELD dynamically reallocates across multiple high-yield DeFi opportunities, optimizing risk-adjusted returns while maintaining full liquidity. Strategies include liquidity provisioning, lending, restaking, funding rate arbitrage, and options arbitrage. As a fully liquid ERC-20 token, mRE7YIELD enables composability across DeFi protocols, allowing users to earn yield while retaining flexibility in managing their assets.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MRE7YIELD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MRE7YIELD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
MRE7YIELD Price Prediction
Want to know where MRE7YIELD might be heading? Our MRE7YIELD price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
