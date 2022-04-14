Midas The Minotaur (MIDAS) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Midas The Minotaur (MIDAS), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Midas The Minotaur (MIDAS) Information MIDAS, Midas The Minotaur, is a 100% fair-launched community meme token.

When launched, absolutely zero tokens were allocated to the development team.

The Liquidity Pool of over $20,000 was then burned. Closely thereafter, we renounced our ownership of the contract. Each of these choices by the team were undertaken with the altruistic goals of establishing a solid and stable-trading token, but also a meme token in which investors could feel entirely confident placing their hard-earned money. MIDAS is truly forged by its developer community with complete transparency, open communication, and collaborative initiatives. Official Website: https://www.midasonbase.com/ Buy MIDAS Now!

Midas The Minotaur (MIDAS) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Market Cap: $ 4.34M
Total Supply: $ 8.89B
Circulating Supply: $ 8.89B
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 4.34M
All-Time High: $ 0.00048565
All-Time Low: $ 0.00012617
Current Price: $ 0.00049116

Midas The Minotaur (MIDAS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Midas The Minotaur (MIDAS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply: The maximum number of MIDAS tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MIDAS tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

