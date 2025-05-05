Mikawa Inu Price (SHIKOKU)
The live price of Mikawa Inu (SHIKOKU) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 111.69K USD. SHIKOKU to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Mikawa Inu Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Mikawa Inu price change within the day is -3.58%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.04T USD
During today, the price change of Mikawa Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mikawa Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mikawa Inu to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mikawa Inu to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.58%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-12.24%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+2.14%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Mikawa Inu: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.87%
-3.58%
-1.19%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Born from the spirit of the wild, the Mikawa Inu ($SHIKOKU) token takes its inspiration from the fierce yet loyal Shikoku dog—a legendary hunter from the rugged mountains of Japan. Known for its bravery, cunning, and devotion, the Shikoku dog is more than just a pet. It's a symbol of loyalty, strength, and freedom. That's exactly what the Mikawa Inu token represents in the crypto world. As a meme token, $SHIKOKU isn’t just here for laughs. It’s here to build a loyal pack of holders who are ready to break free from the mainstream and hunt for the best gains on the Solana network. Whether you're a crypto veteran or a meme enthusiast looking for the next moonshot, Mikawa Inu is your ride or die.
