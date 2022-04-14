Milady Wif Hat (LADYF) Tokenomics
Milady Wif Hat (LADYF) Information
Milady Wif Hat (LADYF) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Milady Wif Hat (LADYF), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Milady Wif Hat (LADYF) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Milady Wif Hat (LADYF) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of LADYF tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many LADYF tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.