Minerva Wallet Price (MIVA)
The live price of Minerva Wallet (MIVA) today is 0.00192226 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 25.81K USD. MIVA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Minerva Wallet Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Minerva Wallet price change within the day is -0.34%
- It has a circulating supply of 13.43M USD
Get real-time price updates of the MIVA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MIVA price information.
During today, the price change of Minerva Wallet to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Minerva Wallet to USD was $ -0.0000232241.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Minerva Wallet to USD was $ -0.0000685935.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Minerva Wallet to USD was $ -0.0001457673290476217.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.34%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000232241
|-1.20%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000685935
|-3.56%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0001457673290476217
|-7.04%
Discover the latest price analysis of Minerva Wallet: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.06%
-0.34%
-0.05%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The Minerva Wallet SuperToken (MIVA token) is a ERC-20 compatible utility token, planned to provide a wide range of benefits and incentives for Minerva Wallet users. The MIVA token can be freely transferred between accounts and exchanged for other assets on the xDai Chain as well as moved to other chains via established bridges. With various incentive and rewarding programs the circulating supply will be gradually increased over time and will depend on the monthly active users of the Minerva Wallet.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 MIVA to VND
₫50.5842719
|1 MIVA to AUD
A$0.0029602804
|1 MIVA to GBP
￡0.001441695
|1 MIVA to EUR
€0.0016915888
|1 MIVA to USD
$0.00192226
|1 MIVA to MYR
RM0.008073492
|1 MIVA to TRY
₺0.0741223456
|1 MIVA to JPY
¥0.2771322242
|1 MIVA to RUB
₽0.1589324568
|1 MIVA to INR
₹0.1621041858
|1 MIVA to IDR
Rp31.5124539744
|1 MIVA to KRW
₩2.6513924406
|1 MIVA to PHP
₱0.1066662074
|1 MIVA to EGP
￡E.0.0972471334
|1 MIVA to BRL
R$0.0109184368
|1 MIVA to CAD
C$0.0026527188
|1 MIVA to BDT
৳0.234323494
|1 MIVA to NGN
₦3.0904366246
|1 MIVA to UAH
₴0.079966016
|1 MIVA to VES
Bs0.16915888
|1 MIVA to PKR
Rs0.5419235392
|1 MIVA to KZT
₸0.9954615636
|1 MIVA to THB
฿0.06343458
|1 MIVA to TWD
NT$0.056995009
|1 MIVA to AED
د.إ0.0070546942
|1 MIVA to CHF
Fr0.0015762532
|1 MIVA to HKD
HK$0.014897515
|1 MIVA to MAD
.د.م0.0178001276
|1 MIVA to MXN
$0.037676296