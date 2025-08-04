Mintify Price (MINT)
Mintify (MINT) is currently trading at 0.00509841 USD with a market cap of $ 5.10M USD. MINT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the MINT to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Mintify to USD was $ -0.000229972085280226.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mintify to USD was $ -0.0008879141.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mintify to USD was $ +0.0018262856.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mintify to USD was $ +0.000190230377778848.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000229972085280226
|-4.31%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0008879141
|-17.41%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0018262856
|+35.82%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000190230377778848
|+3.88%
Discover the latest price analysis of Mintify: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.03%
-4.31%
-8.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Mintify is the best consumer experience to trade every asset, every network, and every market directly onchain. Mintify is part of a next generation of platforms that support real-time, direct onchain trading of your favorite economies. We are positioned to be the backbone of the largest opportunity zone of the 21st century: Digital Asset Markets, Decentralized Networks And Consumer Applications.
|1 MINT to VND
₫134.16465915
|1 MINT to AUD
A$0.0078515514
|1 MINT to GBP
￡0.0038238075
|1 MINT to EUR
€0.0043846326
|1 MINT to USD
$0.00509841
|1 MINT to MYR
RM0.0215662743
|1 MINT to TRY
₺0.2074033188
|1 MINT to JPY
¥0.74946627
|1 MINT to ARS
ARS$6.8897363535
|1 MINT to RUB
₽0.4054765473
|1 MINT to INR
₹0.444581352
|1 MINT to IDR
Rp83.5804784304
|1 MINT to KRW
₩7.0615017864
|1 MINT to PHP
₱0.2933625114
|1 MINT to EGP
￡E.0.2443158072
|1 MINT to BRL
R$0.0282451914
|1 MINT to CAD
C$0.0069848217
|1 MINT to BDT
৳0.6154800552
|1 MINT to NGN
₦7.7131295685
|1 MINT to UAH
₴0.2104113807
|1 MINT to VES
Bs0.62710443
|1 MINT to CLP
$4.9454577
|1 MINT to PKR
Rs1.4285234979
|1 MINT to KZT
₸2.732237919
|1 MINT to THB
฿0.1654943886
|1 MINT to TWD
NT$0.1520855703
|1 MINT to AED
د.إ0.0187111647
|1 MINT to CHF
Fr0.004078728
|1 MINT to HKD
HK$0.0399715344
|1 MINT to MAD
.د.م0.0460896264
|1 MINT to MXN
$0.0960540444
|1 MINT to PLN
zł0.0187621488
|1 MINT to RON
лв0.0223310358
|1 MINT to SEK
kr0.0491996565
|1 MINT to BGN
лв0.0085653288
|1 MINT to HUF
Ft1.7531902467
|1 MINT to CZK
Kč0.1081882602
|1 MINT to KWD
د.ك0.00154481823
|1 MINT to ILS
₪0.0173855781