Minu (MINU) Information What is Minu(MINU)? Minu is a meme cryptocurrency token, built on Binance Smart Chain combined with a unique utility. With its own decentralized app, Minu is giving an 8% daily return to its miners in forms of BNB, while Minu's native token is constantly increasing the TVL (Total Value Locked) of its miner with a 2% of every transaction (buy or sell) going to contract of the miner. Only Minu holders have the ability to start mining and earn daily rewards. Official Website: https://www.minucoin.com/ Whitepaper: https://www.minucoin.com/whitepaper.pdf Buy MINU Now!

Minu (MINU) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Minu (MINU), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 46.96K $ 46.96K $ 46.96K Total Supply: $ 3.79T $ 3.79T $ 3.79T Circulating Supply: $ 3.79T $ 3.79T $ 3.79T FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 46.96K $ 46.96K $ 46.96K All-Time High: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Learn more about Minu (MINU) price

Minu (MINU) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Minu (MINU) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MINU tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MINU tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MINU's tokenomics, explore MINU token's live price!

MINU Price Prediction Want to know where MINU might be heading? Our MINU price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See MINU token's Price Prediction now!

