What is Miss AI (MSAI)

Backed by Xeleb Protocol and built on BNB Chain, Miss AI is a tokenized AI Influencer co-created by a global Web3-native community. More than just a digital avatar, she serves as a real-time AI beauty companion — offering personalized skin analysis, daily advice, and tokenized engagement, all with no code required. $MSAI – a statement of what Web3 can achieve, blending creativity with real-world connection. ❤️‍🔥 Features hightlight: •⁠ ⁠Co-built by 3,000+ creators, launched via https://missai.tech •⁠ AI-Powered Interaction: chat, voice, and livestream experiences •⁠ AI Beauty Assistant: skin analytics, routine tips, personalized style recommendations, and makeup tutorials •⁠ DAO Governance: community-driven with $MSAI token rewards and voting rights Miss AI is an intelligent multi-agent system designed for the domain of personal beauty and skincare. By leveraging advancements in computer vision, natural language processing (NLP), and coordinated multi-agent design, Miss AI delivers real-time, personalized skincare analysis and guidance. The system is fully modular, interpretable, and auditable — aligning with the core principles of decentralized AI and Web3 infrastructure.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Miss AI (MSAI) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Miss AI Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Miss AI (MSAI) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Miss AI (MSAI) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Miss AI.

Check the Miss AI price prediction now!

MSAI to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Miss AI (MSAI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Miss AI (MSAI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about MSAI token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Miss AI (MSAI) How much is Miss AI (MSAI) worth today? The live MSAI price in USD is 0.00112806 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current MSAI to USD price? $ 0.00112806 . Check out The current price of MSAI to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Miss AI? The market cap for MSAI is $ 982.17K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of MSAI? The circulating supply of MSAI is 888.89M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MSAI? MSAI achieved an ATH price of 0.00126799 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MSAI? MSAI saw an ATL price of 0.0009994 USD . What is the trading volume of MSAI? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MSAI is -- USD . Will MSAI go higher this year? MSAI might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MSAI price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Miss AI (MSAI) Important Industry Updates