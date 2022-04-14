Miss AI (MSAI) Tokenomics
Backed by Xeleb Protocol and built on BNB Chain, Miss AI is a tokenized AI Influencer co-created by a global Web3-native community. More than just a digital avatar, she serves as a real-time AI beauty companion — offering personalized skin analysis, daily advice, and tokenized engagement, all with no code required.
$MSAI – a statement of what Web3 can achieve, blending creativity with real-world connection.
❤️🔥 Features hightlight: • Co-built by 3,000+ creators, launched via https://missai.tech • AI-Powered Interaction: chat, voice, and livestream experiences • AI Beauty Assistant: skin analytics, routine tips, personalized style recommendations, and makeup tutorials • DAO Governance: community-driven with $MSAI token rewards and voting rights Miss AI is an intelligent multi-agent system designed for the domain of personal beauty and skincare. By leveraging advancements in computer vision, natural language processing (NLP), and coordinated multi-agent design, Miss AI delivers real-time, personalized skincare analysis and guidance. The system is fully modular, interpretable, and auditable — aligning with the core principles of decentralized AI and Web3 infrastructure.
Miss AI (MSAI) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Miss AI (MSAI), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Miss AI (MSAI) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Miss AI (MSAI) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of MSAI tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many MSAI tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.