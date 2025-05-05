Mner Club Logo

The live price of Mner Club (RMNER) today is 1.48 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.22M USD. RMNER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Mner Club Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Mner Club price change within the day is -0.82%
- It has a circulating supply of 820.34K USD

Get real-time price updates of the RMNER to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate RMNER price information.

During today, the price change of Mner Club to USD was $ -0.012369992248193.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Mner Club to USD was $ -0.2873520640.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Mner Club to USD was $ -0.4808164800.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Mner Club to USD was $ -1.1825610669297974.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.012369992248193-0.82%
30 Days$ -0.2873520640-19.41%
60 Days$ -0.4808164800-32.48%
90 Days$ -1.1825610669297974-44.41%

Discover the latest price analysis of Mner Club: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

-0.21%

-0.82%

-14.30%

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 1.22M
$ 1.22M$ 1.22M

--
----

820.34K
820.34K 820.34K

Mner Club is a specialised RWA management platform that integrates real world assets with blockchain technology to issue, purchase, manage and distribute various RWA assets. By exploring a range of practical application scenarios for RWA assets, we can significantly improve its composability and provide a bedrock for the Decentralized Finance industry. The platform addresses the challenge faced by common models in the industry based on simple token subsidy and incentive by introducing positive externalities and interoperable asset models.

Disclaimer

