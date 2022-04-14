Module (MODULE) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Module (MODULE), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Module (MODULE) Information MODULE introduces a new experimental framework for tokenized intelligence and intelligent liquidity: Composable Multi-Agent System Tokens, powered by a novel token standard and execution primitive called ERC-AI. Each MODULE token represents a fully autonomous, programmable AI agent that is composable with other agents to form powerful onchain swarms. By combining the fungibility of ERC-20 and the identity of ERC-721with the logic of ERC-6551, ERC-AI enables a modular swarm of intelligent agents that an reason, act, and evolve together. Official Website: https://module.tech/

Module (MODULE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Module (MODULE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 104.52K $ 104.52K $ 104.52K Total Supply: $ 10.00K $ 10.00K $ 10.00K Circulating Supply: $ 10.00K $ 10.00K $ 10.00K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 104.52K $ 104.52K $ 104.52K All-Time High: $ 223.25 $ 223.25 $ 223.25 All-Time Low: $ 7.54 $ 7.54 $ 7.54 Current Price: $ 10.45 $ 10.45 $ 10.45 Learn more about Module (MODULE) price

Module (MODULE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Module (MODULE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of MODULE tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many MODULE tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand MODULE's tokenomics, explore MODULE token's live price!

