Momofun Price Today

The live Momofun (MM) price today is $ 0, with a 28.16% change over the past 24 hours. The current MM to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per MM.

Momofun currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 360,374, with a circulating supply of 7.80B MM. During the last 24 hours, MM traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00576042, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, MM moved +25.58% in the last hour and +1.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Momofun (MM) Market Information

Market Cap $ 360.37K$ 360.37K $ 360.37K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 1.39M$ 1.39M $ 1.39M Circulation Supply 7.80B 7.80B 7.80B Total Supply 30,000,000,000.0 30,000,000,000.0 30,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Momofun is $ 360.37K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MM is 7.80B, with a total supply of 30000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 1.39M.