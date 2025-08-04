What is Monkey The Picasso (MONKEY)

$Monkey The Picasso is a cryptocurrency project launched on the BonkFun platform, inspired by a remarkable dog, raised by OmarVonMuller, that paints by holding a brush in its mouth. This dog has gained significant fame on social media, boasting 1.2 million followers on Facebook, 600,000 on Instagram, and 50,000 on TikTok. Beyond being a meme coin, $Monkey The Picasso aims to create a "Monkey Universe" by blending art and blockchain technology. The project features a 3D art gallery on its website (monkeyonsol.xyz), showcasing Monkey’s artwork in a virtual space. Additionally, the team is developing a Monkey X Agent and expanding the ecosystem through community-driven initiatives, with OmarVonMuller engaging followers by creating requested artwork on social media. $Monkey The Picasso stands out for its unique fusion of artistic talent, social media influence, and a decentralized creative vision

Monkey The Picasso (MONKEY) Resource Official Website

Monkey The Picasso (MONKEY) Tokenomics

