Monkey The Picasso Price (MONKEY)
Monkey The Picasso (MONKEY) is currently trading at 0.00342025 USD with a market cap of $ 3.25M USD. MONKEY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the MONKEY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MONKEY price information.
During today, the price change of Monkey The Picasso to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Monkey The Picasso to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Monkey The Picasso to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Monkey The Picasso to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.31%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Monkey The Picasso: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.66%
+0.31%
+85.99%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$Monkey The Picasso is a cryptocurrency project launched on the BonkFun platform, inspired by a remarkable dog, raised by OmarVonMuller, that paints by holding a brush in its mouth. This dog has gained significant fame on social media, boasting 1.2 million followers on Facebook, 600,000 on Instagram, and 50,000 on TikTok. Beyond being a meme coin, $Monkey The Picasso aims to create a "Monkey Universe" by blending art and blockchain technology. The project features a 3D art gallery on its website (monkeyonsol.xyz), showcasing Monkey’s artwork in a virtual space. Additionally, the team is developing a Monkey X Agent and expanding the ecosystem through community-driven initiatives, with OmarVonMuller engaging followers by creating requested artwork on social media. $Monkey The Picasso stands out for its unique fusion of artistic talent, social media influence, and a decentralized creative vision
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
