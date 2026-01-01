ExchangeDEX+
The live MOONBASE price today is 2.45 USD.MOONBASE market cap is 137,145 USD. Track real-time MOONBASE to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About MOONBASE

MOONBASE Price Info

What is MOONBASE

MOONBASE Official Website

MOONBASE Tokenomics

MOONBASE Price Forecast

MOONBASE Price (MOONBASE)

Unlisted

1 MOONBASE to USD Live Price:

$2.45
$2.45
-13.10%1D
USD
MOONBASE (MOONBASE) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 01:04:48 (UTC+8)

MOONBASE Price Today

The live MOONBASE (MOONBASE) price today is $ 2.45, with a 13.12% change over the past 24 hours. The current MOONBASE to USD conversion rate is $ 2.45 per MOONBASE.

MOONBASE currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 137,145, with a circulating supply of 56.00K MOONBASE. During the last 24 hours, MOONBASE traded between $ 2.43 (low) and $ 3.03 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 12.19, while the all-time low was $ 1.3.

In short-term performance, MOONBASE moved +0.44% in the last hour and +40.90% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

MOONBASE (MOONBASE) Market Information

$ 137.15K
$ 137.15K

--
--

$ 156.14K
$ 156.14K

56.00K
56.00K

63,755.29288455878
63,755.29288455878

The current Market Cap of MOONBASE is $ 137.15K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of MOONBASE is 56.00K, with a total supply of 63755.29288455878. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 156.14K.

MOONBASE Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 2.43
$ 2.43
24H Low
$ 3.03
$ 3.03
24H High

$ 2.43
$ 2.43

$ 3.03
$ 3.03

$ 12.19
$ 12.19

$ 1.3
$ 1.3

+0.44%

-13.12%

+40.90%

+40.90%

MOONBASE (MOONBASE) Price History USD

During today, the price change of MOONBASE to USD was $ -0.370223852099421.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MOONBASE to USD was $ +0.4980803450.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MOONBASE to USD was $ -1.4441228550.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MOONBASE to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.370223852099421-13.12%
30 Days$ +0.4980803450+20.33%
60 Days$ -1.4441228550-58.94%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for MOONBASE

MOONBASE (MOONBASE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MOONBASE in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
MOONBASE (MOONBASE) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of MOONBASE could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price MOONBASE will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for MOONBASE price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking MOONBASE Price Prediction.

What is MOONBASE (MOONBASE)

Moonbase is the first memecoin ever deployed on the Base blockchain, created on July 13th, 2023 — long before the ecosystem became what it is today. With a total supply of 69,420 tokens, it represents the origin of memecoin culture on Base and stands as a symbol of onchain history. The project recently completed visual and data updates on Dexscreener and DEXTools, reinforcing its identity and transparency. Moonbase’s mission is to preserve the early spirit of Base through authenticity, scarcity, and community-driven storytelling — a tribute to those who were there from day one.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

MOONBASE (MOONBASE) Resource

Official Website

About MOONBASE

What is the current price of MOONBASE?

MOONBASE is trading at ₹221.303394936225000, experiencing a price movement of -13.12% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of MOONBASE is ₹1101.097299703095000, while the ATL is ₹117.42629119065000. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of MOONBASE today?

The market capitalization sits at ₹12388022.0810320725000, placing the asset at rank #6652 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is MOONBASE's market participation?

The asset has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with MOONBASE.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 55998.38552498553 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does MOONBASE fall under?

MOONBASE is part of the Meme,Base Ecosystem classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact MOONBASE's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables MOONBASE to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About MOONBASE

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 01:04:48 (UTC+8)

MOONBASE (MOONBASE) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about MOONBASE

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.000

$0.00

$0.00000000003200

$0.06348

$0.05113

$0.0000008724

$15.72

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.