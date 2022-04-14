Mooncat (MOONCAT) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Mooncat (MOONCAT), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
Mooncat (MOONCAT) Information

Mooncat is a digital collectible on the Solana network. Mooncat represents the commonly used word "MOON" in crypto industry. Just like the name, THE CAT MOONS. Mooncat aims to be the mascot of the Moonshot launchpad and also be able to bring communities across Ethereum, Solana and other chains together. Mooncat has one of the fastest growing organic communities in crypto. Apart from Mooncat being memable, Mooncat can be used for trading, payment and other financial services. Mooncat offers no promises and there is no roadmap.

Official Website:
https://www.mooncatsol.com

Mooncat (MOONCAT) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Mooncat (MOONCAT), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 2.30M
Total Supply:
$ 999.90M
Circulating Supply:
$ 999.90M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 2.30M
All-Time High:
$ 0.00888346
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00156315
Current Price:
$ 0.00230417
Mooncat (MOONCAT) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Mooncat (MOONCAT) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of MOONCAT tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many MOONCAT tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

