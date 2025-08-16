What is Mooncat (MOONCAT)

Mooncat is a digital collectible on the Solana network. Mooncat represents the commonly used word "MOON" in crypto industry. Just like the name, THE CAT MOONS. Mooncat aims to be the mascot of the Moonshot launchpad and also be able to bring communities across Ethereum, Solana and other chains together. Mooncat has one of the fastest growing organic communities in crypto. Apart from Mooncat being memable, Mooncat can be used for trading, payment and other financial services. Mooncat offers no promises and there is no roadmap.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Mooncat (MOONCAT) How much is Mooncat (MOONCAT) worth today? The live MOONCAT price in USD is 0.00244674 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current MOONCAT to USD price? $ 0.00244674 . Check out The current price of MOONCAT to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Mooncat? The market cap for MOONCAT is $ 2.44M USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of MOONCAT? The circulating supply of MOONCAT is 999.90M USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of MOONCAT? MOONCAT achieved an ATH price of 0.00888346 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of MOONCAT? MOONCAT saw an ATL price of 0.00156315 USD . What is the trading volume of MOONCAT? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for MOONCAT is -- USD . Will MOONCAT go higher this year? MOONCAT might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out MOONCAT price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

