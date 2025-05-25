MOONUT Price (MOONUT)
The live price of MOONUT (MOONUT) today is 0.0000221 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 22.03K USD. MOONUT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MOONUT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- MOONUT price change within the day is -10.07%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.44M USD
Get real-time price updates of the MOONUT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MOONUT price information.
During today, the price change of MOONUT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MOONUT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MOONUT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MOONUT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-10.07%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MOONUT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.23%
-10.07%
-24.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$MOONUT: The Chunky Hero Charging Through the Crypto Jungle In a world full of paper-thin promises and recycled memes, it takes something bold, bizarre, and undeniably chunky to break through the noise. Meet $MOONUT — half hippo, half nut, and all unstoppable. He's not here to play by the rules. He's here to bulldoze them. With the brute strength of a river beast and the unpredictable madness of a cracked coconut, $MOONUT isn’t just another token. He’s a movement. A meme with muscle. A coin with character. Born from chaos and carved into crypto legend, $MOONUT is the embodiment of raw, unfiltered energy. Hippos are nature’s tanks — underestimated, aggressive, and impossible to ignore. Nuts are unpredictable — you never know what's inside until it's cracked. Put them together and you’ve got a creature no chart can contain, no trend can predict. That’s $MOONUT.
