The live Moonwell (WELL) price today is $ 0.00776691, with a 2.65% change over the past 24 hours. The current WELL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00776691 per WELL.

Moonwell currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 35,183,266, with a circulating supply of 4.53B WELL. During the last 24 hours, WELL traded between $ 0.0077421 (low) and $ 0.00814336 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.298797, while the all-time low was $ 0.00298508.

In short-term performance, WELL moved -0.83% in the last hour and -2.74% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Moonwell (WELL) Market Information

Market Cap $ 35.18M$ 35.18M $ 35.18M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 38.83M$ 38.83M $ 38.83M Circulation Supply 4.53B 4.53B 4.53B Total Supply 5,000,000,000.0 5,000,000,000.0 5,000,000,000.0

