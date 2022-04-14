Morphware (XMW) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Morphware (XMW), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Morphware (XMW) Information Morphware is a technology platform that delivers enterprise AI agent solutions using NVIDIA B200 and H200 GPUs. The company’s infrastructure is powered by hydroelectric energy from the Itaipu Dam, enabling cost-effective and sustainable AI services. Morphware also operates Bitcoin mining facilities utilizing excess clean energy, creating dual revenue streams. The Morphware Token (XMW) is used for platform governance, access to AI services, and participation in the project’s ecosystem. The platform offers a range of AI solutions for workflow automation, data extraction, and content generation, with a focus on efficiency, transparency, and sustainability. Official Website: https://www.morphware.com/ Buy XMW Now!

Morphware (XMW) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Morphware (XMW), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 35.64M $ 35.64M $ 35.64M Total Supply: $ 1.23B $ 1.23B $ 1.23B Circulating Supply: $ 780.58M $ 780.58M $ 780.58M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 56.29M $ 56.29M $ 56.29M All-Time High: $ 0.196969 $ 0.196969 $ 0.196969 All-Time Low: $ 0.00563276 $ 0.00563276 $ 0.00563276 Current Price: $ 0.04564686 $ 0.04564686 $ 0.04564686 Learn more about Morphware (XMW) price

Morphware (XMW) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Morphware (XMW) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of XMW tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many XMW tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand XMW's tokenomics, explore XMW token's live price!

