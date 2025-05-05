Morphware Price (XMW)
The live price of Morphware (XMW) today is 0.112383 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 87.72M USD. XMW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Morphware Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Morphware price change within the day is -9.47%
- It has a circulating supply of 780.58M USD
During today, the price change of Morphware to USD was $ -0.0117594993741677.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Morphware to USD was $ +0.1429377237.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Morphware to USD was $ +0.0790720045.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Morphware to USD was $ +0.02897869017597543.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0117594993741677
|-9.47%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1429377237
|+127.19%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0790720045
|+70.36%
|90 Days
|$ +0.02897869017597543
|+34.74%
Discover the latest price analysis of Morphware: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.45%
-9.47%
+27.62%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Morphware is currently the most interesting project at the intersection of AI and Web3 because of its unique focus on constructing a superpeer. Superpeers are a core component of bootstrapping peer-to-peer networks, and in Morphware’s case: that means having access to an abundance of affordable electricity as 65-90% of the costs of both high-performance computing and cryptocurrency mining workloads are related directly to the price of electricity. The project was founded as a protocol by a team of professional data scientists, smart contract engineers, and full-stack developers in 2021.
