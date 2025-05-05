MUNCAT Price (MUNCAT)
The live price of MUNCAT (MUNCAT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 28.62K USD. MUNCAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MUNCAT Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- MUNCAT price change within the day is -0.33%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of MUNCAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of MUNCAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of MUNCAT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of MUNCAT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.33%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-64.59%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-95.92%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of MUNCAT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.07%
-0.33%
-48.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$MuNCAT i am stuck on the moon mun cat--A cat that’s stuck on the moon and is trying to get out. The $MuNCAT a community token on the Solana blockchain where good vibes reign supreme. $MuNCAT is your passport to a vibing community. Join us in embracing the chill side of life, one vibe at a time! Being a memecoin doesn’t mean we won’t have utilities. Our developers will develop some fun and useful tools for its community members as we continue to BUIDL! Our main goal is to make sure everyone has access to our utilities, so we build it with scalability in mind.
